Where Jonny Evans would fit at in Manchester United if reported one year contract confirmed

Manchester United’s summer activity has seen Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund join Erik ten Hag’s ranks at Old Trafford.

We have also seen the curious case of Jonny Evans, who was part of the pre-season tour of the United States and has continued to train with the first team on their return to Manchester.

The club announced that Evans has signed a “short term deal” before the trip to the States but there has been no further communication from United as to whether that has been extended for the upcoming campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, Evans’ contract at United expired at the end of July, which would now leave the Northern Ireland international as a free agent.

However,The Daily Mail have made a claim that the centre back is set to stay much longer at Old Trafford.

“Jonny Evans has signed a one-year deal with the club, but Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in another defender when Maguire leaves,” the outlet says.

While there has been no announcement as such from the club, Evans is listed on the United website as a first team player and has been assigned the squad number of 27, which may be the best indicator that he has agreed a deal to stay at United beyond pre-season.

Since leaving the club eight years ago, Evans has gone onto enjoy a fine career, excelling at West Brom and Leicester City to develop into one of the best centre-backs in the division.

Harry Maguire is on the verge of leaving Old Trafford which would certainly leave a hole in the United squad Evans would be hoping to fill.

It is expected United will want to sign a direct replacement for Maguire should he eventually leave, but Evans would still be a useful addition, even as a fifth choice centre-half.

Luke Shaw was deployed there at times last season and despite performing well, he was missed at left-back leaving United stretched across the back four.

At 35 years of age, Evans would bring a wealth of experience back to the club that he knows so well after spending nine years in United’s first team before his departure in 2015.

Additionally, Evans is a consummate professional and Ten Hag regularly reminds us of the importance in getting in the right personalities to help the development of his side.

Evans would surely jump at the chance of returning the squad and if he was to sign a deal, he would be the only player to have won a Premier League title at the club after David de Gea’s departure in the summer.