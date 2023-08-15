Academy match report: Crystal Palace u21s 3-2 Manchester United u21s

Manchester United U21s kicked off their PL2 campaign on Monday away to Crystal Palace.

An early chance fell to United when Isak Hansen-Aaroen slipped through Joe Hugill, who crossed to the back post. Unfortunately, Mateo Mejia wasn’t quick enough to apply the finish.

In the 23rd minute, a long ball out to the right wing by Maxi Oyedele was collected by Mejia, who charged into the box and was taken down to win a penalty.

Mejia stepped up to take it and slotted it condfidently to the right keeper’s left to give United the one-goal lead.

Shortly afterwards, Noam Emeran used his pace on the right wing to lose his marker and play a through ball to Hugill, but it ran out for a goal kick in the end.

In the 40th minute there was more great work from Emeran, who created a big chance for Mejia, but the Spaniard failed to tap it in.

Despite United controlling much of the first half, Palace found a way to level it up just before the break, stretching the play to the left. A low cross was tapped in by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, a 20-year-old who had a very successful loan spell with Charlton last term.

Five minutes into the second half, Hansen-Aaroen danced into the box and was clipped down to award United their second penalty of the match.

This time it was Marc Jurado who elected to take it and the fullback’s shot was towards the top left corner. This time the goalkeeper was alert in pushing it over the bar with an incredible save.

In the 76th minute, Crystal Palace trialist RoShaun Mathurin dribbled down the left before cutting onto his right foot and sliding past Tom Myles to give Palace the lead.

United looked to grab the late equaliser in the 90th minute when Emeran spread the ball to Jurado on the left wing. He followed the play into the box to receive Jurado’s cross and score from close range.

Ultimately it wasn’t to be though as Palace stole a late winner at the death. Mathurin was at the centre of the action again before Jadan Raymond finished inside the box.

Travis Binnion was disappointed in the result and said after the match that the young side needs to improve upon their finishing while conceding fewer chances if they are to improve on last season.

United: Wooster (Myles 31), Oyedele, Aljofree, Mengi, Jurado, Collyer, Shoretire, Mejia (Williams 75), Hansen-Aaroen (Ogunneye, 70), Emeran, Hugill (McNeill 46)

Unused subs: Jackson