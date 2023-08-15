Manchester United fought to a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night, with summer signing Andre Onana front and centre of more of the action than Erik ten Hag would perhaps have liked. The £42m goalkeeper was interviewed by after the match, and opened up on the manager’s words at the interval.

“He gave a strong message inside,” Onana said of the half-time team talk. “He said we have to remember what is important, the meaning of the first goal, if you score an early goal, it’s easier.

“He told us to keep the ball and to control the game.”

Unfortunately, United did not come flying out of the blocks in response, with a surprisingly lack of sharpness in possession and in defensive transition allowing Wolves to regularly win possession in the middle third and dribble through the midfield.

But ultimately, the win was secured, and Onana is in no doubt as to who The Red Devils have to thank for the three points.

“We had to be there for the right moment and I’m very happy the moment came with Rapha, he did a fantastic job and he was there to score,” he said. “We have a win because of Rapha today.”

There may be a slight disagreement among the fanbase concerning that statement, however, with Onana himself enjoying a fine debut – the late penalty claim aside.

The Cameroonian was no doubt thrilled to have bagged a clean sheet on his competitive bow, but he refused to take all of the credit.

“A clean sheet is not just for me, it’s for all of us. It’s the defence, the midfield and strikers, that shows how strong we are defending. It was brilliant defending, I am really pleased with what we’ve done.

“It was nice to win the game and we have to look forward at some important games ahead.”

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Saturday, and will be looking to improve their performance tenfold to get a result.

While Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost Harry Kane, their curtain raiser against Brentford demonstrated that they still retain a goal threat, and The Red Devils cannot afford to bank on poor finishing from their opponents again down in North London.