Andre Onana wins Fans’ Man of the Match against Wolverhampton Wanderers

In all honesty, Manchester United were poor against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League opener.

But there were a couple of standout performers, and fans have voted in their numbers to show their appreciation for the players who helped the team secure the 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

The official club website has revealed the results of the fans’ man of the match ballot, with Andre Onana the clear winner.

The £42m summer signing earned a whopping 42% of the vote, placing him well above his colleagues in the reckoning.

As highlighted by The Peoples Person, the Cameroonian enjoyed a fine debut, making six important saves and showing positivity that had been sorely lacking in the position in recent years.

It does showcase the fine margins of football, however, as it is doubtful that Onana would have won so many votes had he been adjudged to have conceded a penalty in stoppage time.

There was no splitting the goalscorer and the assister, with both Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both tied on 22% of the ballot.

Wan-Bissaka may well have cemented himself as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice right back with his performance yesterday, the highlight of which was his delightful chipped cross.

And of course, Varane was there to apply the finish, earning high praise from Onana during the keeper’s post-match interview.

It was a sharp drop to joint fourth place, with Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw sharing 6% of the vote between them.

Casemiro earned some manner of appreciation for his herculean attempt to play in midfield all on his own with 2% of the ballot.

But it was Onana with the heroics, and Manchester United fans are clearly keen to see what the former Inter Milan star will bring to the table this season.