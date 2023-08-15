Benjamin Pavard’s move to Manchester United now “unlikely” with Harry Maguire set to stay



A Manchester United transfer for Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard is now looking “unlikely”, according to a report from Sky Sports.

With Harry Maguire’s switch to West Ham off after the England international failed to reach an agreement over personal terms with the Hammers, United may be forced to halt their pursuit of Pavard.

Pavard recently emerged as one of Erik ten Hag’s primary targets to possibly replace Maguire.

Alongside the Frenchman, the Red Devils were also considering moves for OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Taposba.

A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Pavard was prepared to “fight as hard as possible” to get his wish of joining Ten Hag’s ranks.

This was backed by BILD via SportWitness who today mentioned that the Bayern star has taken “explosive steps” to force through an Old Trafford switch after growing frustrated with his situation at the Allianz Arena.

This is in reference to the player’s move to like Raphael Varane’s post after United’s victory against Wolves.

According to Sky Sports, “Bayern Munich Benjamin Pavard who was being strongly linked to a move [to United] – now we understand that is looking less likely”

“This is due to the reduced need for a defender if Harry Maguire stays.”

“And there are FFP constraints as well in the absence of money that United would have received from Maguire’s sale. They aren’t now [getting any money], so they do not have the money to put towards Benjamin Pavard.”

SSN understands a potential move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is looking unlikely due to a reduced need if Harry Maguire stays at Man Utd ❌ pic.twitter.com/Mcsip3puV1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 15, 2023

It’s believed that Ten Hag still thinks Maguire can contribute and is happy for him to stay.

The understanding is that the 30-year-old will be afforded the chance to fight for a regular starting berth.

Maguire move to West Ham off. It's thought departure this late would have left Manchester United little time to bring in a replacement. Erik ten Hag maintains he's important player and happy for him to stay and fight for his place. #MUFC https://t.co/2i2E9u8T1d — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 15, 2023

Unless something drastic happens, it seems that Maguire will remain a United player for at least one more season and that as a consequence, Pavard will not be heading for Old Trafford.