Erik ten Hag wants to sell trio but so far Manchester United have failed him



Manchester United need more players to come in before the summer transfer window shuts down if the opening day narrow win over Wolverhampton Wanderers is anything to go by.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to strengthen in the middle of the park, at the back and possibly up front but for any late deal to take place, the club will need to offload a few first-team stars.

It looked like former captain Harry Maguire would be joining Fred, who has gone to Fenerbahce, to leave Old Trafford but his West Ham move has stalled.

But the Dutch boss is not happy with the situation and as per The Manchester Evening News, he wants at least three more outgoings to take place as he looks to mould the squad in his own image and raise further capital.

United have struggled to offload players

Among the players mentioned who the manager does not want around at the club moving forward are Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, and Donny van de Beek.

“Manchester United intend to sell at least three more players before the transfer window closes but Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham has stalled.

“Eric Bailly and Brandon Williams have both been told they are free to leave permanently if a suitable offer arrives. Bailly had his squad number revoked last week while Williams is fourth-choice left-back and was informed it is in his interests to leave and get regular playing time elsewhere.

“United have held discussions over the possible permanent sale of Donny van de Beek to Real Sociedad and the Dutchman was not named in the squad for the opening Premier League win over Wolves.”

However, moving the trio on has not been easy. The Ivorian was supposed to move to Marseille but they chose to not make the loan permanent last season after getting fed up with his injury and poor disciplinary record.

Since then, moves to Real Betis and Besiktas have reportedly broken down while a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles at Al-Nassr has not worked out either.

Williams did play a significant part in pre-season but the mistakes he committed ensured that his prospects of playing regularly under the manager did not improve.

Championship outfit Leeds United have been credited with having interest but nothing concrete has panned out as yet.

Can ETH and United get more deals over the line?

Van de Beek has not enjoyed the best of times since his move to Old Trafford and despite Ten Hag’s arrival, the versatile midfielder has failed to regain the form he showed during his Ajax days.

Real Sociedad have been in talks over landing a loan move with an option to buy but United would prefer either a permanent deal or a mandatory purchase clause.

United’s asking price and the player’s wages have led to talks of a possible deal breaking down.

The trio are not expected to fetch too large a sum but someone who could have was Dean Henderson as he is an academy graduate.

However, following Tom Heaton’s injury, there are chances Henderson stays put, and that reduces United’s chances of raising capital which could affect potential incomings.