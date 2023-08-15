Everton have informed Man United that Amadou Onana will cost over £60million



Manchester United almost made a meal of their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers but hung on to claim all three points in the end.

The match was surely an eye-opener for manager Erik ten Hag who saw Casemiro struggle to deal with numerous Wolves counter-attacks with both Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes caught high up the pitch.

There was simply no communication between the trio and at times, the Brazilian was fighting a losing battle against pacey Wolves forwards.

United need to bring in someone to help Casemiro

It is clear to see that the former Real Madrid star needs help alongside him and United simply cannot adopt such an approach in the big games coming up against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Fiorentina’s midfield general Sofyan Amrabat with recent reports suggesting that a move could be happening very soon.

Another player whose name has been gaining traction recently is Everton’s Amadou Onana. The Peoples Person had reported that United had made their first approach for the Belgian.

According to Liverpool Echo, United will need to break the bank if they are to secure the 21-year-old this summer with Everton valuing their player higher than Southampton’s asking price for Romeo Lavia.

The report also claims United are yet to open discussions with the Toffees who feel Onana can even surpass the levels of Moises Caicedo, who recently broke the British record transfer when he joined Chelsea for a reported £115 million.

“The ECHO understands that, contrary to some reports, Everton have not had an enquiry over the past few days from Manchester United about the player (Onana) who turns 22 tomorrow but the Old Trafford outfit maintain a longstanding interest in him.

United will need to break the bank for Amadou Onana

“Everton are under no pressure to sell players – as manager Sean Dyche stated last week – and Goodison Park chiefs value Onana higher than compatriot Romeo Lavia who is set to move from Southampton to Chelsea for £60 million.”

“Everton believe there is still plenty of development in the prospect they snapped up from Lille for £33.5million last summer and believe that over time, he can become as good as – or even better – than Moises Caicedo.”

Onana, joined the Merseyside outfit last summer and despite an overall disappointing season from the club, the Belgian international was one of the standout performers.

Despite interest in his services, his asking price means a move is unlikely this summer with Amrabat a far cheaper option.