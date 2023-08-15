Fabrizio Romano: Sources close to Harry Maguire confirm West Ham move is definitely off



Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham is definitely off, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has spoken to sources close to the United star.

Earlier today, a report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Maguire’s potential transfer to David Moyes’ side was stalling amidst the defender’s reluctance to take a significant pay cut.

However, there was still a chance he could leave Old Trafford and make the switch to the London Stadium.

Romano has now all but guaranteed this prospect is no longer on the cards.

“Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham now off.”

People close to Maguire explained to the transfer guru, “Harry respects West Ham — but there was never an agreement on personal terms.”

“Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play.”

Romano’s information is further backed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

As per Ornstein, despite the Red Devils accepting a £30 million from the Hammers, the former United skipper was not convinced enough to arrive at an agreement over a suitable wage package.

Maguire also never held any conversations with Moyes.

It was previously indicated that he had been offered the captaincy by the West Ham boss as a sweetener to join his ranks but Ornstein heavily suggests this was never the case.

Maguire’s current contract with the 20-time English champions expires in the summer of 2025.

As United won against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday in the opening Premier League tie, he was an unused substitute.

Erik ten Hag went ahead with his preferred centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Even more telling of Maguire’s status in the pecking order is that after Martinez came off during the interval, the World Cup winner was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

Lindelof slotted in nicely next to Varane, who of course scored the all-important goal.

