Former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard training with West Ham United

The summer transfer window has once again provided drama aplenty with a raft of players seeking out pastures new for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United have provided Erik ten Hag with his key signings as Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund joined the ranks at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils are also on the move, one of which being Jesse Lingard, after the attacker left Nottingham Forest at at the end of his contract this summer.

Lingard is currently without a club but, as reported by The Daily Mail, he has been training with former side West Ham to keep himself sharp for when the right offer comes his way.

It’s unclear as to whether Hammers boss David Moyes will attempt to make the move a permanent one, but what is clear is that he’s happy to let Lingard build his fitness in London.

The pair have developed a strong relationship after Lingard enjoyed a successful loan period in the capital back in 2021.

The forward scored nine goals in 16 appearances during his four month spell at West Ham and it was somewhat of a surprise to see him move elsewhere at the end of last season.

As it was, Lingard joined Nottingham Forest on a year long deal but never came close to hitting the kind of form he did under Moyes, just months previously.

Off the field issues have hampered Lingard’s career somewhat but the forward proved at West Ham that he can still operate at the top level and he would represent a clever signing for the right club.

Lingard played 232 times for United, scoring 35 goals, including some unforgettable strikes for his boyhood side.

His belting extra-time volley sealed United’s come-from-behind win in the 2016 FA Cup final against Crystal Palace and his brace against Southampton in the 2017 League Cup final helped Jose Mourinho to his first trophy in charge at Old Trafford.

However, the highs were often outnumbered by the lows and Lingard never really fulfilled the amazing potential he showed as a breakthrough star.

Whatever the future has in store for Jesse, everyone connected with United will wish the Manchester-born midfielder all the best in his next move.