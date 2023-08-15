Geyse spotted at Manchester United as sources say transfer agreement reached

Since the departure of Alessia Russo at the end of last season, Manchester United have been linked with a number of world class strikers to replace her.

Earlier today, Manchester World claimed that a deal to sign Brazilian forward, Geyse da Silva Ferreira was close after an improved offer from the club.

Barcelona had apparently rejected United’s first two bids but their last offer was an improvement which opened discussions up.

Now, our own sources close to the club claim the deal is done.

Furthermore, Geyse was spotted at Old Trafford last night by eagle eyed fans, further suggesting that terms may have been agreed.

BREAKING: Geyse was spotted by supporters at Old Trafford yesterday ahead of her potential move to Manchester United! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/18QWf5EmzL — 🇳🇴 (@muwfcs) August 15, 2023

The Brazilian forward has been capped 41 times by her country and has won the Liga F and UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona last year.

The 25 year old has just one year left on her contract and though she didn’t request the move, sources say she is keen to join the Red Devils.

The club have also been strongly linked with her teammate Kerolin Nicoli Israel Ferraz as well as Scottish international Emma Watson, who has been spotted in training with United according to Graham Falk.

Scotland international Emma Watson, 17, has been spotted in training with #MUWomen since leaving Rangers. [@GrahamFalk, Manchester World] #mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) August 15, 2023

United are also looking for reinforcements after the departure of Spanish full-back, Ona Batlle.

So far United have only signed Reading defender Gemma Evans, but fans are confident the tail end of the transfer window will be busy for the club, especially after the conclusion of the World Cup at the weekend.