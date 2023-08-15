Harry Maguire’s move from Manchester United to West Ham is off

Harry Maguire’s proposed move from Manchester United to West Ham is off, after the East London club became weary of waiting for a final decision.

The report comes from Jacob Steinberg of The Telegraph, who claims that The Hammers have withdrawn their £30m bid.

The two clubs had agreed a deal in principle that would have seen Maguire finally end his Old Trafford nightmare.

His lack of regular action under Erik ten Hag threatens his England international career, and it had been thought that the player was keen on a move to improve his prospects.

Maguire had even agreed personal terms with West Ham, despite the club being unable to match his current £190,000-a-week salary.

However, the former United captain was unwilling to leave any money on the table in Manchester, and sought a payoff from his current club before moving to another one.

Steinberg reports that Harry Maguire was demanding around £7m up front in order to leave the club.

That would roughly cover the value of the wages he would lose by agreeing to a £120,000-a-week deal with The Irons.

It appears that Man United were unwilling to pay him that sum to play for someone else – a Premier League rival, no less.

And with Erik ten Hag keen to reinvest any fees received back into the squad, a £7m haircut on a transfer worth £30m would see his options in the market limited considerably.

It now remains to be seen whether Maguire will stay and fight for his place. The manager threw down the gauntlet to the England star in his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which may also have influenced West Ham’s assessment over the likelihood of a deal.

There is interest from other clubs, however. Aston Villa are said to be looking for a new central defender in light of Tyrone Mings’ horrific injury in their match against Newcastle United. That avenue might represent one of the only chances of Harry Maguire finally leaving the club.

