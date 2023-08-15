Manchester United to play Everton in a behind-closed-doors friendly today



Neither Manchester United nor Everton had a great performance on the first matchday of the Premier League season although United managed to hold on to a nervy win while Everton lost to Fulham.

Now, the Liverpool Echo reports that the two teams are set to play each other in a behind-closed-doors friendly today, Tuesday, 15th August.

There is expected to be no coverage of the game as both managers will seek to give playing time to fringe members of the squad to get them up to speed.

Sean Dyche, Everton manager, said that there are a number of players in his side that “need to play a game” after missing the majority of pre-season.

These include Vitaliy Mykolenko and Arnaut Danjuma, among others.

Star forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also expected to play a part in the game as he steps up from his injury absence. His presence would pose a good challenge for United’s defence.

However, Erik ten Hag and Co are unlikely to field anywhere close to a first-team for this game.

United played Wolves on Monday night’s late kick-off and this game comes less than 24 hours after the ending of that fixture.

Similar to the last friendly against Athletic Bilbao, fringe and squad players are likely to take part in this game as the manager tries to keep everyone on their toes and match-fit.

United play in four competitions this season, and won’t have the luxury to rotate midweek as they could have last year in the UEFA Europa League since the Champions League anthem is back at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has repeatedly stressed the importance of having a strong squad beyond a first XI and a game against Premier League opposition will be a good exercise for squad players.

United’s next competitive game is a marquee affair against Tottenham Hotspurs on August 19.

