Mason Mount’s brother hits out at TalkSPORT’s “shameful” tweet about Man United star’s debut



Mason Mount’s brother Lewis has slated TalkSPORT for their tweet regarding the Manchester United star’s debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mount made his official bow in front of the Old Trafford faithful as United grabbed a lucky win vs. Gary O’Neill’s men through Raphael Varane’s second-half header.

The former Chelsea star started in a midfield trio alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

For most parts of the game, United struggled to dominate in possession and retain control of affairs.

The Red Devils were frequently overrun in the middle of the park and picked apart by opposition players.

Mount was replaced by Christian Eriksen.

TalkSPORT highlighted a graphic of Mount’s performance broken down statistically. It detailed how the 24-year-old failed to register a goal, assist, cross, tackle or won any aerial duels.

He was also unable to create a chance for his teammates.

Mason Mount vs Wolves 0 goals

0 assists

0 chances created

0 crosses

0 tackles won

0 accurate crosses

0 aerial duels won pic.twitter.com/Rksf9AIDnk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 14, 2023

The player’s brother took to Instagram and slammed TalkSPORT for what he perceived as Mount being set up for ridicule.

Lewis stated, “I’ve tried to let this go all day but shame on you TalkSPORT.”

“These players, no, these PEOPLE get enough abuse without you adding fuel to the fire.”

He continued taking aim by saying, “A reminder that he’s had a very succesful 18 year career in football, and is a good, kind, human being.”

“More than I can say for your reporters.”

Mount will certainly be in contention to start as Manchester United travel to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. He will be hoping that both he and his teammates can put up a much better performance.

