Official: Manchester United confirm Ondrej Mastny’s club exit



Manchester have confirmed that goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny has left the club.

Via the club’s official website, United stated, “Ondrej Mastny is leaving Manchester United to rejoin former club FC Vysocina Jihlava, in a move that is subject to international clearance.”

“The 21-year-old goalkeeper is moving back to his native Czech Republic, after joining United from the second-tier side in 2018.”

They finished off their statement by thanking Mastny for his contributions at Old Trafford and wishing him all the best in his future endeavours.

He made 18 appearances for the Red Devils’ U-18s during the 2019/20 season.

His exploits that term helped Neil Ryan’s men advance to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

Mastny was subsequently promoted to the U-21’s ranks and made a senior appearance during a penalty shootout in the EFL against Rochdale.

The shot-stopper was part of a contingent of Czech Republic-based youngsters who played between the sticks for United.

Radek Vitek and Matej Kovar, who has also just left to join Bayer Leverkusen, are the other names in this respect.

Mastny has lined up for his country at various levels but he is yet to make his official bow in the senior XI.

The player spent the second half of last campaign out on loan at Northern Irish side Portadown to gain significant first-team experience.

He seemingly did not do enough to warrant an extended stay with the NIFL Championship outfit.

Mastny’s departure represents United’s continued upheaval of the goalkeeping department, which also saw David de Gea part ways with the 20-time English champions and Andre Onana signed in his place.

