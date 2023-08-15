Manchester United fans will have been excited to see their team back in competitive action yesterday and, in spite of the lacklustre performance, winning the three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But the withdrawal of Lisandro Martinez at half time will have brought with it cause for concern, with the Argentine appearing to limp down the tunnel at the whistle.

While Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was certain that the diminutive defender was taken off as a result of a clumsy challenge on Matheus Cunha that resulted in a yellow cars, it was clear that Martinez was in some discomfort.

And with Harry Maguire edging closer to a move to West Ham and Man United struggling to get a replacement in due to outlandish demands over price, Erik ten Hag could well be dangerously close to a central back crisis.

Fortunately, match-winner Raphael Varane has allayed fears somewhat in his post-match interview with BBC Sport.

As quoted by The Manchester Evening News, the Frenchman does not expect that his regular defensive partner will be out for any great length of time.

“A little problem on his ankle, tendon,” Varane explained. “We’ll see but I don’t think it’s a big deal. We’ll see how he is this week.”

Martinez took up a seat on the bench in the second half, which would suggest that his withdrawal was merely a precaution, requiring no immediate treatment.

It was apparent that Lisandro was not his usual self against Wolves, with the combative centre half struggling to cope with Matheus Cunha’s direct running on a couple of occasions during the Argentina international’s 45 minutes on the pitch.

He was still comfortable in pinging passes around and bringing the ball out from the back, but his normally agile defending style was absent, which could point to a problem he came into the match with.

Victor Lindelof had a mixed game in the second half and, while he has shown that he can be a capable backup when called upon, Ten Hag would very much like to have a fully fit Lisandro Martinez in his side instead.

With Manchester United taking on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, all around Old Trafford will be hoping for a prognosis that matches Raphael Varane’s assessment.