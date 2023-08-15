Sir Alex Ferguson optimistic about new Manchester United signings



Manchester United legend, Sir Alex Ferguson, has heaped praise on the club’s current manager, Erik ten Hag, ahead of their opening game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Ferguson expressed his admiration for the work Ten Hag has done since taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

“I think Ten Hag’s done a fantastic job,” Ferguson told CBS Sports. “He’s grabbed it and brought his own players in, which was important.”

Ferguson, who managed Manchester United for 26 years and won numerous titles, highlighted the importance of the new signings, especially the centre forward, Hojlund.

“If he gets the centre forward [Hojlund] ready quickly, they’ll be a really good side. That’s what they’ve really lacked over the last few years,” he remarked.

The former United boss also took time to commend the experience and quality present in the current squad.

“The rest of the team is very good. They’ve got great experience, the defenders with [Raphael] Varane and [Lisandro] Martinez. Experience in midfield with [Christian] Eriksen and Casemiro,” Ferguson added.

He emphasized the significance of having a strong foundation, which he believes is provided by the goalkeeper and centre forward.

“The foundations are there, and they’re always completed by your goalkeeper and centre forward. The new goalkeeper is very athletic, and the centre forward hopefully can get fit quickly.”

Ferguson also touched upon the importance of having clear expectations and responsibilities when joining a club of Manchester United’s stature. “There’s no point coming to the club if you don’t have your own expectation and your own responsibility for performance. I think that’s a really important part,” he stated.

Reflecting on his own tenure, Sir Alex shared insights into the recruitment process.

“When you’re recruiting someone, you should really identify who you’re buying. That is important. When we looked at who we were gonna buy we watched them for a long time. It wasn’t an overnight thing.”

“We did the right search, and we were sure they were the right type for the club.”