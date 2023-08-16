David de Gea is second-choice target for Bayern Munich who want Man City’s Stefan Ortega



Manchester United legend David de Gea, who is currently a free agent, could be heading to Bayern Munich if latest reports are to be believed.

It is well-known that the Bundesliga champions are desperate for a new No 1 with Manuel Neuer yet to regain fitness. Sven Ulreich is currently the only fit keeper in Munich’s first-team squad.

Initially, Thomas Tuchel had plans to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga from former club Chelsea but the Spanish shot-stopper has since sealed a move to Real Madrid to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois.

DDG second choice for Bayern

The Bavarian giants had also looked at the possibility of bringing in Ajax’s Geronimo Rulli but the goalie unfortunately suffered a serious shoulder injury and is expected to be out till at least the winter break.

That forced Bayern to open talks with De Gea and currently, he is second-choice for them with Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega the first-choice according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

If, however, a deal for Ortega does not materialise, Bayern will bring in the Spanish shot-stopper and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

ℹ️ News David de Gea: He was not a hot topic in the past few weeks. However, after Kepa/Rulli, he was discussed internally. Talks with him and his management took place. Been told: De Gea has given the 🟢 light for his move to Bayern. Personal terms won’t be an issue. But:… pic.twitter.com/WGeXa0P0eP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 16, 2023

“David de Gea was not a hot topic in the past few weeks. However, after Kepa/Rulli, he was discussed internally. Talks with him and his management took place.

Been told that De Gea has given the green light for his move to Bayern. Personal terms won’t be an issue. But Ortega is the main priority now. If this transfer doesn’t work out, De Gea could be finalized soon,” the reporter tweeted.

Bayern want City’s Ortega

Ideally, City and Pep Guardiola do not want Ortega to leave but if the player insists, a move could happen.

De Gea has always been calm about a potential transfer because he currently already has a lucrative offer from Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia on the table.

That was the reason why he refused to take a significant pay cut when Inter Milan came calling when they were looking for a replacement for Old Trafford-bound Andre Onana.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had turned down the opportunity of bringing De Gea back to Madrid and Bayern are the only elite club that are still in the race for the Spanish shot-stopper.