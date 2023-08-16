Dean Henderson no longer an “immediate priority” for Nottingham Forest



Manchester United’s goalkeeping department has been like a constantly revolving door with multiple goalies leaving and joining while there could be even more twists and turns.

United, heeding the advice of manager Erik ten Hag, bid farewell to David de Gea after 12 long years following numerous high-profile errors in big games last season.

In came Andre Onana from Inter Milan and he has enjoyed a solid start to his Old Trafford career. But who will be the club’s reserve goalkeeper is what is vexing the manager the most.

United’s reserve goalkeeper hunt

Matej Kovar, who impressed in the early part of pre-season, departed for the Bundesliga while Nathan Bishop joined Championship side Sunderland.

Tom Heaton was linked with moves to Premier League new boys Luton Town as well as Everton but Ten Hag was adamant that the player would be staying put.

However, recently the former Burnley star suffered an injury which has ruled him out for the first part of the season and this has created a major complication for Dean Henderson and United.

Initially, the plan was for the England international to join Nottingham Forest, with whom he had enjoyed a terrific loan spell last season.

Both clubs however, could not agree on the structure of a deal with Forest demanding a loan deal with an obligation to buy based on a high appearance count while United wanted a straightforward loan with a purchase deal.

However, now with Heaton unavailable, the United boss wants the academy graduate to stay and Forest have instead brought in Matt Turner from Arsenal.

Forest had even got in touch with United Football Director John Murtough in a bid to explore options on how to crack a deal but as The Athletic have pointed out, Henderson is no longer a priority for Steve Cooper’s side.

Forest no longer interested in Henderson

“Forest’s plans to bring Henderson back for a second spell — again on loan, with either an obligation or an option to buy — are now in limbo.

“Henderson’s thigh injury posed one problem when it came to him undergoing a rigorous medical. Ironically, while Henderson has edged closer to full fitness, an injury to his United teammate, Tom Heaton, has become a second potential hurdle.

“United are not in a rush to let Henderson move on and, having signed Turner, Forest do not view signing Henderson as an immediate priority.”

Henderson’s sale would have significantly helped United with their FFP issues but as of now, a deal looks unlikely to happen.