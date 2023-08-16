Fulham interested in signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly



Fulham have emerged as a potential destination for Manchester United’s wantaway defender Eric Bailly according to a report from France.

The Cottagers are the latest club to be linked with a move for the Ivorian, whose future certainly lies away from Old Trafford.

A report covered by The Peoples Person explained that despite reaching an agreement over personal terms with Besiktas, Bailly’s transfer to the Turkish giants collapsed.

This is because United would not budge on their stance of letting the player leave for nothing.

It was relayed that the Red Devils rejected a demand from Bailly for him to be paid a ridiculous £700,000 loyalty bonus.

On his part, the centre-back also elected to no longer pursue a switch to Besiktas.

RMC Sports’ Fabrice Hawkins has revealed that the 29-year-old has reached an agreement with the 20-time English champions over a free exit.

This means that Erik ten Hag’s side will no longer demand a fee from anyone looking to secure Bailly’s signature.

This arrangement between the parties could allow the Ivory Coast international to finally move on and find regular gametime somewhere else.

Such an opportunity would give him the chance to still play at the highest level under a top boss in the form of Marco Silva.

Bailly also has options in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

❗️Éric Bailly a un accord avec Manchester United pour partir libre

➡️Fulham est intéressé

➡️Le défenseur central a refusé Besiktas

🔹Il a des portes de sortie en Arabie Saoudite🇸🇦 et en Turquie 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/xDS7YvWl15 — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 16, 2023

Al-Nassr were thought to be keen on re-uniting the United star with Cristiano Ronaldo but that deal has broken down after they chose to chase Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte.

