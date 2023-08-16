Manchester United contact Bayern Munich about signing Ryan Gravenberch



Manchester United have established contact with Bayern Munich about possibly signing Ryan Gravenberch.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed the revival of United’s interest in bringing Gravenberch to Old Trafford.

Earlier in the transfer window, the Netherlands international was rumoured to be on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist but links went cold as focus shifted to pursuing Mason Mount.

Ten Hag is understood to want another midfielder even after securing Mount’s services.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is a player greatly admired by the Red Devils.

Recently, it came out that Everton star Amadou Onana is also coveted by United. Gravenberch is the latest name to be mentioned in this regard.

Alfredo Pedulla states that as Ten Hag’s search for reinforcements in the middle of the park carries on, any arrival is hugely dependent on player sales.

Either Scott McTominay or Donny van de Beek will need to leave before a new recruit is acquired.

Van de Beek is of course in talks with Real Sociedad who are keen on landing him.

Pedulla explains, “Amadou Onana has been approached by United – we can add that in the last few hours there have been contacts with Bayern for Ryan Gravenberch.”

Gravenberch wants to complete his departure from the Allianz Arena where he has struggled for first-team minutes since making the jump from Ajax last summer.

Liverpool are also hot on the 21-year-old’s trail. The player is said to have two offers – one from United and another from their Merseyside rivals.

Pedulla however clarifies that Gravenberch’s priority is United and a reunion with Ten Hag.

It’s still very early and for now, it’s a waiting game to see who advances the most in a deal for the Dutch midfielder.

