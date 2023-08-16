Manchester United eyeing discount in potential late deal for Sofyan Amrabat



Based on what manager Erik ten Hag saw from his Manchester United players against Wolves in their opening game of the Premier League season, it is safe to say that a midfield general is the need of the hour.

The Dutch coach employed a very attacking line-up of Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes alongside Casemiro and they both attacking midfielders were continuously caught high up the pitch during Wolves’ counters.

The Brazilian was unable to handle the pace and direct running on his own and Christian Eriksen also does not have the legs to support the former Real Madrid man.

United need another midfield general

In recent days, the Red Devils have been linked with Everton’s Amadou Onana but his asking price is well above what the club can afford at the moment.

The manager’s preferred choice would be Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat with the pair sharing a great rapport, having worked together during their FC Utrecht days.

The Moroccan has so far attracted interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Saudi Arabia but he is waiting for an offer from United.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United have been waiting for two of their midfielders to leave and raise enough capital while making space in the squad before bidding for the Morocco international.

So far Fred has joined Fenerbahce but Donny van de Beek’s proposed transfer to Real Sociedad is in danger of falling apart.

This delay has reportedly left Amrabat frustrated as he was looking forward to the potential transfer to Old Trafford.

United aiming to lower the price of Amrabat before pouncing

But according to La Nazione journalist Riccardo Galli (quotes relayed by Viola News), United are calm about the situation and dragging it towards the end of the window could see the Reds receive a discount.

“It is a situation that will be resolved in the last few days of the transfer market. Manchester United know they’re alone on the player, there is no rush.

“Bringing it close to the gong could lower the price. There’s no rush, I’d be surprised if it clears up within a few days.”

The Serie A side are said to be asking for about €30 million with the 26-year-old reportedly agreeing on personal terms with the 20-time English league champions.

