Manchester United refuse to pay Eric Bailly to leave club



Manchester United appear to be adopting a far more combative approach to negotiations this summer.

Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, a reporter for Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, contends Eric Bailly‘s failed £1m departure from Old Trafford stems from the Premier League club’s refusal to acquiesce to his pay-off demands.

Sabuncuoğlu asserts Bailly has demanded a £700,000 loyalty payment – around 70% of the best fee United could hope to receive – to leave the club, with the Ivorian linked to sides in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

A move to Al Nassr, to reconnect with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, had appeared likely at one stage, but has now reportedly fallen through.

Similarly, a prospective move to Besiktas has faltered, with Bailly deciding to “not pursue” such a move.

The Ivorian has a year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford, worth in the region of £80,000 a week. The club reserves the right to extend this deal by another season, though it is extremely unlikely they will do so.

With a scracity of tangible interest in Bailly, United were reportedly willing to let the defender for virtually nothing, such is their desire to see him depart the club.

This would, however, require a termination of Bailly’s existing contract.

A mutual agreement would need to be reached for such a move to occur and this appears the sticking point of negotiation between player and club. The fact it is a Turkish outlet reporting this news suggests it may have been the reason why the prospective move to Besiktas failed, despite Bailly having reportedly agreed personal terms with the club.

United’s newfound hardball approach represents a refreshing change from the embarrassing manner in which the club was run in the post-Ferguson malaise however. Costly contracts were distributed like candy under the inept stewardship of Ed Woodward, with players of insignificant quality re-signed on contracts of significant quanity to “protect” their value.

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham has broken down due to a similar refusal by the club to bow to financial demands.

And though this may prove frustrating for fans in the short-term -a £700,000 payment feeling a worthwhile amount to be rid of a contract worth in excess of £4 million a year – the strong negotiating position the club is taking will pay dividends in the long-run. Even if it means seeing Bailly’s face at Carrington a few more times.

