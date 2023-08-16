Manchester United revive interest in Ryan Gravenberch

Manchester United are keen to strengthen their midfield before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

And while Sofyan Amrabat appears to be Erik ten Hag’s top target, Santi Aouna of French outlet FootMercato suggests that The Red Devils have another player in mind should that transfer ultimately fall through.

Ryan Gravenberch has previously been linked with the club and Aouna claims that Man United – as well as rivals Liverpool – are set to renew their interest in the closing weeks of August.

The Bayern Munich midfielder came through the ranks at Ajax under the guidance of Ten Hag, so it would hardly be a surprise to see the two link up once more, given United’s recruitment strategy since hiring the Dutchman.

Last term, he started just three matches in the Bundesliga, despite missing only two games through injury all season.

Taking all competitions into account, in his last campaign he played fewer than a third of the minutes he had played in his last season under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Still just 21 years of age, there is plenty of potential to unlock from Gravenberch, whose technical and physical prowess was integral to the United boss’ third Eredivisie-winning team in Amsterdam.

FootMercato claims that Gravenberch would be happy to leave Bayern for Man United, and would turn down any approach from Liverpool in favour of a switch to Old Trafford.

The trouble is, United probably need a very different profile of midfielder to Gravenberch at the moment.

A dynamic number eight who likes to dribble and attack the box would not be altogether unwelcome at the club, but this seems to be the role that Erik ten Hag wants Mason Mount to occupy in his side.

And what Manchester United really need right now, as demonstrated all too perfectly in the lacklustre Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers, is support for Casemiro.

While the club may well be keeping tabs on Gravenberch, it therefore seems unlikely that he will be prioritised in this window.