Manchester United’s Lionesses show their fun side in video diaries

Manchester United’s Ella Toone and Katie Zelem have stolen some moments to relax this week, creating their own Lionesses’ diaries ahead of their big showdown with Australia in the World Cup semi-final.

The pair laughed and joked about their time down under and who was better at running tours of the host country.

“Zel’s tours, I’ve been on three now,” said Toone. “I’ve been on one on the Sunshine Coast, one in Brisbane and one in Sydney. She’s not let us down, she’s been on it, to be fair.”

She continued, “There’s no competition between Tooney’s tours and Zel’s tours. I’m going on Zel’s tour any day of the week because she’s so organised. I haven’t had to plan a thing. I’ve turned up and she’s got it all on her maps. Location A to B to C to D. We see everything.”

Comparing to her own, Toone said, “You’d have the bants if you were on mine but I wouldn’t have a clue where we are going or what we are doing. If you [want to be] organised and see everything in Sydney in an hour, then I’d book on Zel’s.”

A special quarter-final atmosphere, sightseeing dolphins and Zel's tours 😁😂 Enjoy @ellatoone99's Diary Room… pic.twitter.com/kOEUyPOcdH — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 13, 2023

The United captain responded to the claims in her own video, agreeing with her teammate, “I would say organised for me and banter for Tooney is definitely right.”

Zel's tours 🗺

Stadium polaroids 📸

FOMO from Tooney's pre-match pic 👀@katiezelem joins us in the Diary Room… pic.twitter.com/Ng4vnBPl6A — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 14, 2023

Earlier in the tournament, it was revealed that Zelem had become the squad’s DJ.

Zelem stepped up to the plate in the Lionesses’ dismantling of China in their final group game after Keira Walsh was ruled out with injury.

Meanwhile, Toone has featured throughout the tournament, including in the hard-fought quarter-final victory against Colombia.

“[It was] an amazing game. The Colombian fans were there, loud and proud,” she said.

“[It] definitely felt like an away game for us but we didn’t let that faze use at all. They made it difficult for us in the last 10 minutes but we got over the line and found a way to win.”

Three reds could feature for England with United shot-stopper Mary Earps also having been one of the European Champions best players so far this tournament.

Should the Lionesses beat Australia, they will face Spain in the final on Sunday.