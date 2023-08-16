Manchester United have issued a statement confirming that the fact finding stage of their internal investigation into Mason Greenwood is now complete.

A decision is now thought to be imminent, but a report from Adam Crafton of The Athletic suggests that Richard Arnold has already told senior staff at the club that Greenwood will return.

Crafton writes that Arnold had planned to record a video explaining the decision to allow for the forward to be reintegrated into the first team squad.

The video would have been available to the general public as well as staff.

And that announcement was originally set to come on August 4th, almost two weeks ago, but clearly something slowed matters down.

As part of his reintegration, Greenwood would not participate in any events with the club’s charitable arm, presumably in a bid to keep him from the limelight while protecting charity partners from his image.

The aforementioned statement from the Manchester United Communications department notes the club’s responsibility to all parties concerned and insists that a final decision is close.

“Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.

“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.

“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”

While the statement strongly denies any claims that a decision has been made, The Athletic are rarely wrong on such matters.

It seems clear that a decision was made, although the oddity that is the delay to the planned announcement might suggest that something has changed behind the scenes.