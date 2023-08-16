Matej Kovar’s emotional goodbye to Manchester United upon Bayer Leverkusen move

Matej Kovar has written a heartfelt message to Manchester United and its fans after agreeing a deal to leave the club.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Czech goalkeeper was confirmed as having signed for Bayer 04 Leverkusen yesterday morning.

He had flown out to Germany last week to complete his medical, having been excluded from Man United’s preseason tour of the USA while he negotiated a transfer in search of first team football.

Despite impressing against Leeds United and Olympique Lyonnaise in the club’s first two friendlies of the summer, the club agreed that his departure would be best for Kovar’s career, with few prospects of competitive senior starts at Old Trafford.

“The place that every single young boy dreams about and wish that could wear the shirt and i was one of them,” he posted on his Instagram account. “Leave [sic] everything behind me at seventeen and joining Manchester United was a dream come true and the feeling that i had will live with me forever.

“Being at the club nearly six years is something that I’m extremely proud of and grateful for. There has been up and down. Enjoyment but also struggles where even in these moments I felt people in club were always behind me always supporting me and here to help me to achieve my goals not only on the football pitch but also out of the football pitch.

“There is so many people in or around the club that deserve the mention because without you I wouldn’t be the player and especially the person that I’m today. All that i can say to you is Thank you so much for everything even knowing that is not enough.

“Last but not least thank you very much to all the fans for the support during these six unbelievable years that i had opportunity to be part of one of the best football clubs in the world.

“Now is time to say goodbye. Thank you very much Manchester United”

As reported by The Peoples Person, Man United did manage to negotiate a buyback clause as part of Kovar’s £7.7m move to Bayer Leverkusen.

While it is unknown what The Red Devils would need to pay to see him return, it was a clever move to keep their options open regarding the 23-year-old shot stopper.

Should Matej Kovar impress in the Bundesliga and reach his full potential, he may well find himself a Manchester United player once more. Provided he grows to have the necessary quality, a his status as a home-grown player could come in handy somewhere down the line.