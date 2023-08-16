Nemanja Vidić gives Manchester United defensive partnership his seal of approval



Nemanja Vidić has praised the current pairing at the heart of Manchester United’s defence, Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane, describing them as a “good partnership.”

Speaking to MUTV, the former United behemoth praised the invidiual qualities of both defenders, referencing the number of clean sheets United kept last season as evidence of their effectiveness.

David De Gea won the Golden Glove in his final season at Old Trafford, keeping 17 clean sheets in the league in total.

As demonstrated by his abrupt departure from the club, however, a feeling existed that De Gea’s performances were not commensurate with this accolade.

Rather, it was the bedrock of stability provided by his centre-halves which provided the foundations for this miserly defence.

Though very much contrasting players – Martínez 25 years of age, 5’9, aggressive and skilful in equal measure and Varane 30 years old, 6’3, composed and careful in his approach to defending – they demonstrate the old adage of opposites attract.

In many ways they both embody many of the attributes which made Vidić and Rio Ferdinand such a potent pairing.

Martínez’s ability to progress the ball from deep and his comfort in stepping out of defence is reminiscent of Ferdinand’s skill in possession. His combative style takes no prisoners, earning Martínez the nickname of El Carincero (The Butcher) – a throwback to Vidić’s hostile approach to opposition attackers.

Varane’s long frame and athletic gait is a similar combination to the one which made Ferdinand such an imposing force, yet his calming presence and organisation skills mirror the ones that made Vidić such an effective captain. Varane’s almost unrivalled experience of success is another crucial skill both Ferdinand and Vidić grew to possess.

Vidić describes how Martínez was “fantastic” in his debut season in English football. His aggressive approach and technical talent helps “set the tone from the back” and is crucial to United’s tactical set-up.

The Serb echoes the sentiments of many United fans when he goes on underscore how “important” it is for Varane to stay fit, as the team suffers in his absence.

The pairing of Martínez and Varane will undoubtedly be an integral part of whatever success United may achieve this season and this is recognised by their legendary predecessor at Old Trafford.

