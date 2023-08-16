“Quite the dilemma”: Jean-Clair Todibo is waiting for Manchester United transfer



OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo remains open to sealing a transfer to Manchester United, although he is not actively pushing to leave France.

Amidst uncertainty over Harry Maguire’s future at United, Todibo emerged as a genuine target for Erik ten Hag to replace the England international.

Alongside Todibo, the Red Devils also considered making moves for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Maguire’s proposed switch to West Ham was definitively off.

Sources close to the former club skipper revealed that he is happy at United and is eager to fight for a regular starting berth in the team.

This translated to a swoop for Pavard becoming very unlikely as United clearly need to sell before buying due to financial constraints.

The same could also be true for Todibo’s case.

Nice-Matin via SportWitness however reports that the while the Frenchman is waiting for United, he is firmly focused on his side’s upcoming game against Lorient.

Maguire’s U-turn is said to be “frustrating things” on the Todibo front.

Another “stumbling block” for the 23-year-old in his desire to join Ten Hag’s ranks is that Pavard is clearly pushing for a move and the Bayern star would be significantly cheaper.

SportWitness adds, “While all this is happening, the 23-year-old, who ‘politely rejected’ advances from Napoli, is proving extremely professional in the dressing room.”

“That’s because, while he is far from being against leaving before August 31st, he is also happy in Nice’ making it quite the dilemma.”

