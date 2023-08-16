Sofyan Amrabat wants Manchester United move ahead of Liverpool



Manchester United’s display against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League opener must have been an eye-opener for manager Erik ten Hag.

He saw his midfield completely overrun with Casemiro struggling to contain Wolves’ counters on his own as both Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes were caught higher up the pitch time and again.

The Brazilian needs help in the centre of the park and United are planning to bring in another defensive midfielder with a couple of names doing the rounds.

United need another defensive midfielder

Recently, the name of Amadou Onana of Everton has been gaining a lot of media traction but his asking price is way beyond United’s reach.

Ten Hag’s primary target has always been Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina with the pair having worked together before during their FC Utrecht days.

The Peoples Person had covered a report which stated that a move is likely to take place later on in the window with United eyeing a discount.

Such is the budgetary situation of the Red Devils, that they need to offload two midfielders before they can think of the Moroccan.

#Klopp has always liked #Amrabat, but he is in Florence and not on his way to #Liverpool. There is no official offer from the Reds yet. The midfielder is always waiting for #ManchesterUnited who have asked him to be patient — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 16, 2023

So far, Fred has left for Fenerbahce but both Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek still remain at the club.

This delay has led to the player getting frustrated with Alfredo Pedulla claiming that Liverpool have joined the race for the highly-rated Serie A star.

The Italian revealed that Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the World Cup star but the player would ideally like to join his former mentor at Old Trafford.

Amrabat prefers United over Liverpool

He would only agree to a move to Anfield in case a move to Manchester breaks down or if he receives official communication that a move is no longer possible.

“Amrabat has always been liked by Klopp who lost Caicedo in a few days and Lavia, but up until now he has always waited for Manchester United (he has an agreement).

“He would only change his mind if Ten Hag gave up his services. So, it’s up to the Red Devils not to wait too long.”

Amrabat has so far rejected the advances of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Saudi Arabian clubs in a bid to force through a move to join Ten Hag. The player already has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.