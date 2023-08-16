Two Manchester United players star as Lionesses make first World Cup Final

The Lionesses have made it through to their first World Cup Final after beating Australia 3-1 in the semi-final.

Two Manchester United players were heavily involved in the history-making victory as Mary Earps and Ella Toone started the game.

Earps was called into action early on with Sam Kerr was one on one. She stuck out a strong leg to deny her but replays showed that it would have been offside anyway.

It was end-to-end stuff as Australia’s Mackenzie Arnold was called upon to make a good save, diving to her right.

Ella Toone made the breakthrough ten minutes from halftime, with a rocket of a strike from the edge of the area finding the top corner.

With that goal, Toone made history by becoming the first England player, male or female, to score in a quarter-final, semi-final and final of a major international tournaments.

In the second half, Earps found herself with plenty of work to do, including a diving save kept England’s lead.

However, Sam Kerr has scored against Earps almost every time they’ve played against each other, and she was the host nation’s hero as she drew Australia level.

But this England team was good at overcoming adversity and they kept their heads up as they continued to launch attacks.

It was Lauren Hemp who restored the Lionesses’ lead eight minutes later. England had found a way.

Australia – as well as their noisy fans – were desperate to get back into it though, and they had the quality to do so but Mary Earps was equal to everything that came her way. She got down well to save a shot that was heading for the bottom corner with a world class save that kept England’s narrow lead.

At the other end, former United player Alessia Russo managed to shake off the defenders and, after a perfect pass from Hemp, slotted past Arnold. 3-1 England.

That would be that, with less than five minutes to play.

The England fans went wild as Australian hearts were broken at the full time whistle.

England will now face Spain on Sunday in the final.