Ansu Fati discontent puts Manchester United on “red alert”



Ansu Fati cut a frustrated figure on Barcelona’s bench during the Catalan club’s 0-0 draw away to Getafe.

The Spanish starlet did not enter proceedings until the 79th minute, with Abde Ezzalzouli and Lamine Yamal preferred ahead of him.

AS Sport report this has led “the jewel of La Masia” to reconsider his future at Barcelona, having previously reiterated his commitment to the club earlier in the summer. Manager Xavi Hernandez had reportedly “made it clear” to Fati that his best option was to leave the club, though the Spaniard disagreed.

Following this latest incident, however, Fati is now pushing “for a way out”, putting a host of teams on “red alert” who may potentially be interested in his services.

The Daily Mail contends Manchester United are one such potential suitor, with Erik ten Hag’s side “linked with a move for Fati.” Other interested clubs include Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Fati is a prodigiously talented footballer relative to his age. The winger made his debut for Barcelona at the tender age of sixteen and quickly became the youngest goal scorer in Champions League history, after finding the net against Inter Milan.

An unfortunate knee injury in late 2020 ruled the youngster out for nine months, stalling his rapid ascension to the upper echelon of European football.

Upon his return, Fati was given the coveted number ten shirt by Barcelona – the shirt previously worn by Lionel Messi. 29 goals and 10 assists in 110 games are promising numbers for a player so young, substantiating the initial faith his club placed in him.

This relationship has now seemingly deteriorated, however, opening the door for Old Trafford officials to make a move.

United had, somewhat surprisingly, been linked with a left-winger early in the summer. This pursuit made more sense once sources at the club revealed Ten Hag planned to utilise Marcus Rashford centrally this season, to lessen the burden on his blockbuster new signing Rasmus Højlund.

Rashford’s relocation away from the left would, therefore, free up a spot in the match-day squad for a left-winger. And though Fati is capable of playing across the front line, that is his favoured position, where he’s able to cut in on his favoured right foot to great effect.

A move to the Premier League may be more likely than initially thought, with a technically gifted forward always a valued option in a Ten Hag side.

