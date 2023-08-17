Arsenal eyeing move for Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard



Considering both Manchester United centre-backs suffered long-term injuries last season, it was almost a given that the club needed to strengthen at the back.

Victor Lindelof performed admirably in the absence of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez but it is clear to see that Erik ten Hag is not a fan of Harry Maguire.

He lost his favoured left centre-back slot, fell down to fifth-choice below even Luke Shaw and has since seen the captain’s armband taken off of him by Ten Hag.

Maguire out, Pavard in was United’s plan

United had recently agreed a £30 million deal with West Ham for the England international but the pay-off amount due to the player proved to be a huge obstacle.

In the end, the deal was called off and Maguire is said to be ready to stay at the club and fight for his place. His staying put has threatened to derail the club’s pursuit of Benjamin Pavard.

The Bayern Munich star was said to be keen on earning a move to Manchester and had reportedly told Bayern of his wish, which saw the Bundesliga champions slap an exorbitant asking price on him.

United had bid around £25m (€29m) for the France international, a fair deal considering the player was refusing to sign a new contract that was ending next year.

Benjamin Pavard, one to watch as he’s prepared to leave Bayern now 🚨🔴 Inter have Pavard on top of the list — proposal expected soon to open talks. Man United deal stalling due to Maguire situation. …could become option for Arsenal to replace Timber — no decision yet. pic.twitter.com/dI2sD19fJi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

The Bavarian giants value Pavard between €45m and €50m, a fee United are unlikely to pay considering their budgetary restrictions.

If no other club comes in for the former Leicester City man, it is difficult to envisage the Red Devils paying such an obscene amount for the World Cup winner.

As reported by The Peoples Person today, Serie A side Inter Milan have entered the chase and are looking to beat United to the punch.

Arsenal aiming to beat United to Pavard’s signature

And now as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are also looking at the Frenchman following the ACL injury suffered by new recruit Jurrien Timber.

“Benjamin Pavard, one to watch as he’s prepared to leave Bayern now. Inter have Pavard on top of the list — proposal expected soon to open talks.

“Man United deal stalling due to Maguire situation. [He] could become option for Arsenal to replace Timber — no decision yet.”

It will be a big blow if United do not strengthen at the back this summer and even more so, if they allow a direct rival to nab their preferred target.