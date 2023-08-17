David de Gea agrees to Bayern Munich move, Bundesliga champions “plot a swoop” for him



David de Gea remains unemployed since leaving Manchester United upon the expiry of his contract on July 1st, 2023.

However, he could be about to “upgrade” in terms of trophy potential if recent reports are to be believed.

The Mirror reports that the Spaniard has given the “green light” to a move to the German giants as they scramble for an upgrade in the goalkeeping department.

The Bundesliga champions had been looking at Manchester City’s backup option Stefano Ortega as their first-choice option but have been rebuffed by Pep Guardiola.

The City manager is not willing to part ways with his able backup option, leading Bayern to look elsewhere.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was also reportedly a target for the Bavarians before he secured his dream move on loan at Real Madrid.

The filling up of the Real Madrid seat, along with no other elite options being available to Bayern means that De Gea’s move to Munich has become logically sound.

Bayern started the season with Sven Ulreich in goal but it began in an inauspicious manner. RB Leipzig swatted them aside in a comfortable 3-0 victory as alarm bells rang around the club.

With De Gea still pondering over a potential offer from Saudi Pro League, Bayern Munich would arguably give him the best possible combination of competitiveness on the pitch, along with a financial package to tempt him.

With Manuel Neuer’s future under a cloud, he would come in as the undisputed first-choice option at the club. Before they transition to a more permanent, long-term solution, his performances could secure his long-term future in Germany.

Even if he doesn’t remain first-choice, winning trophies is pretty much a certainty at Bayern, something which De Gea’s career has lacked in proportion to the talent he showed at his peak.

Therefore, Pep Guardiola’s intervention might have opened up the best possible route back to professional football for David de Gea.

