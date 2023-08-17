

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will not be signed by Bayern Munich.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Spaniard was among the names considered to replace the injured Manuel Neuer.

Thomas Tuchel, however, has vetoed the transfer, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who tweeted the following:

“FC Bayern will also not sign David De Gea. It’s decided. Tuchel has vetoed it, especially since a return of Manuel_Neuer is expected within the next few weeks.

“As reported: Tuchel was pushing for #Ortega and had a phone call with him – but the deal is close to be off now.

“Talks with De Gea took place. He was willing to join FC Bayern. But it’s off now.”

With the legendary shot stopper still without a club, his prospects of remaining at the top level are beginning to wear thin.

He still has an offer on the table from Saudi Pro League Al Nassr, where he would enjoy a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

But at 32 years of age, De Gea likely believes that he still has plenty of time left to challenge for major honours in Europe. The shelf life of a goalkeeper often does extend beyond his current age, after all.

The fact that he was vetoed by Thomas Tuchel is telling, however. He was reportedly also vetoed by Carlo Ancelotti when he was under consideration from Real Madrid, who are in desperate need of a new keeper after Thibault Courtois sufferedd an anterior cruciate ligament injury during traning last week.

Despite years of heroics at Old Trafford, he has now been turned down by three of Europe’s top coaches, including Erik ten Hag, who vetoed De Gea’s original extension deal.

David de Gea may well find that either his demands and expectations will need to drop significantly to remain in Europe, or he could be better off enjoying a swansong in Saudi Arabia.

