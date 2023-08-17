Erik ten Hag had completely different plan for Rasmus Hojlund before signing the striker



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag had initially planned to gently ease Rasmus Hojlund into his set-up at the club, but the former Atalanta man may now be forced to shoulder more responsibilities than anticipated at first.

Earlier this month. Hojlund was officially unveiled as Ten Hag’s latest recruit.

He cost United an initial €70m but the final fee could rise to €85m if all performance-related bonuses are achieved.

The Dane is yet to make his debut for his new side as he is recovering from a back injury sustained while still contracted to Atalanta.

He was recently pictured in training ahead of United’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Hojlund is of course expected to make his official debut on September 3 as the Red Devils travel to the Emirates to take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Jacque Talbot reports that United’s plan was to use the versatile 20-year-old across a number of positions while using a more natural target man to lead the line.

Ten Hag has a track record of deploying goalscorers as the focal point of his attack. Typical examples of players he has worked with before in this fashion include Sebastian Haller at Ajax and Wout Weghorst last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also utilized in the same capacity before his relationship with the club soured and his contract was terminated.

With United unlikely to secure the services of another frontman, the burden of finding the back of the net and leading the attack squarely falls on Hojlund’s shoulders.

Talbot says, “Ten Hag had envisaged Hojlund as a versatile attacker rather than someone who would be leading the line as the club battles with the Champions League next season.”

“He did not expect to be solely relying on a 20-year-old who scored ten goals last season and is yet to develop; as good or as world-class as Hojlund may become.”

“Ten Hag did not want that risk.”

Talbot adds that United did not plan on spending anything like as much as they did on an unpolished forward like Hojlund, despite the fact that they pressed on with the transfer.

