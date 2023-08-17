Harry Maguire, Benjamin Pavard transfers “could still happen”

Only days ago, it seemed that Manchester United were on the cusp of completing two important deals – one for Harry Maguire’s departure and another for Benjamin Pavard’s arrival.

As reported by The Peoples Person, The Hammers grew weary of waiting for an answer from both the club and the England star, putting both potential moves in jeopardy.

But neither is dead and buried just yet, according to ESPN’s Jan Aage Fjørtoft, who claims that both transfers remain possible.

“Maguire to West Ham can still happen,” he tweeted on Wednesday, “As can Pavard to Manchester United.”

Maguire to West Ham can still happen – as can Pavard to Manchester United — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 16, 2023

Sparse on detail, to be sure, but a ray of hope for fans keen to see Maguire end his Old Trafford nightmare.

His prospective replacement, Pavard, appears to be a far more suitable player for an Erik ten Hag system, as The Peoples Person have discussed elsewhere.

The Frenchman is clearly keen on a move to Old Trafford, but with the club struggling to raise funds, his arrival is entirely dependant on Maguire’s departure.

Some reports from earlier in the week do somewhat support Fjørtoft’s claim, with Simon Stone of the BBC writing on Tuesday that it was “possible” that a deal between the former Man United captain and West Ham “could be revived” and that the deal was considered to be “stalled” rather than “off.”

But with The Irons turning their attention to other targets – they are reportedly in talks with former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos – it seems unlikely that Harry Maguire will be on his way to East London.

Moreover, reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano has a Maguire exit down as “definitely off,” claiming that the player “Remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play.”

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham now OFF 🚨🔴⛔️ #MUFC “Harry respects West Ham — but there was never an agreement on personal terms”, sources close to Maguire say. “Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play”. pic.twitter.com/Qxjeunw7Xz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023

In spite of Fjørtoft’s claim, it really does seem that Harry Maguire will remain a Manchester United player, unless another club – Aston Villa, perhaps – were to make an incredible offer.

How that will affect the defender’s EURO 2024 prospects, or Erik ten Hag’s ability to improve his squad remains to be seen.