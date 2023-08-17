Inter Milan enter the race to sign Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United began the transfer window with the signings of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, who joined the ranks for a combined fee which exceeded £150 million.

The club have not managed any further incomings as they first need to offload players in order to raise funds.

Fred has been the only notable departure from Old Trafford with the Brazilian securing a move to Turkey last week.

Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek are also up for sale but neither have finalised moves away.

United were hoping to secure the signing of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard especially since Ten Hag is looking for reinforcements in his back line in the event of Harry Maguire’s departure.

However, Maguire has seen a deal to West Ham fall through due to the inability to agree a suitable financial package.

United could now end up missing out on the World Cup winner with the door left ajar for clubs to swoop in for the Bayern Munich star.

According to Italian media, Inter Milan are looking to do just that. Whilst it has been reported that United remain the frontrunners, Inter are also exploring the conditions of a deal.

“The Nerazzurri are also plotting a bid for Bayern Munich’s Pavard, although Manchester United are leading the race for the French defender,” say Football Italia.

United had reportedly made an offer of around €25 million for the versatile defender which was rejected out-of-hand by the German giants.

The Bundesliga champions have slapped a €45-50millon price tag on Pavard’s head, a fee United would be unwilling to match.

Pavard was said to be open to the idea of joining United but with Maguire digging his heels in, it remains unclear as to whether the Frenchman is willing to take the chance and wait for a switch to Manchester or seek a move elsewhere.

The Peoples Person reported that United are still hopeful of securing Pavard’s signature but expect the saga to drag on for the next couple of weeks with multiple factors in play.