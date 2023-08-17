Inter Milan plan to increase bid for Benjamin Pavard, still short of Bayern Munich’s asking price



Before the summer transfer window had opened, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was of the opinion that his team needed another new centre-back.

The Dutchman had seen both his first-choice central defenders suffer long-term injuries during the business end of the season which had hampered his team’s overall performance.

Ten Hag has also not been particularly impressed with Harry Maguire, who lost his preferred left centre-back slot and fell down to fifth-choice in the pecking order in the Dutch boss’ first season.

The former Ajax coach’s initial plan was to go after Serie A defender of the Year Kim Min-jae but the inability to move on the Englishman meant the Napoli star ended up joining Bayern Munich.

United failed to move on Maguire and bring in Pavard

At the beginning of Ten Hag’s second season, Maguire lost the captain’s armband and the club subsequently agreed a deal with West Ham for the England international.

United turned their attention to Bayern’s wantaway defender Benjamin Pavard, who expressed a strong interest to come to Old Trafford. But the Bundesliga champions’ asking price was something United were reluctant to meet.

Since then, Maguire’s Hammers deal reportedly broke down after United and the player could not reach a consensus regarding the pay-off the player was due.

#Pavard: After his talk with CEO Dreesen on Wednesday he's no longer unsaleable. But he has a high price. ➡️ Bayern demands more than €40m + add-ons at this stage! @Inter has to increase their offer now. If no suitable offer comes in, Bayern bosses are considering the…

And now the French World Cup winner’s chances of moving to Manchester are diminishing by the day unless somehow the former Leicester City star ends up moving this window.

However, Pavard is also attracting interest from Inter Milan and Arsenal with the Serie A giants said to be ready to improve on their initial offer.

As per Alfredo Pedulla, the Champions League finalists are to increase their offer to about €30 million, including bonuses.

However, as reported by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are unlikely to sell the Frenchman for anything below €40 million, which means a valuation gap of €10 million remains.

Inter still falling short of Bayern’s Pavard asking price

Despite the defender having only one year left in his current contract, Bayern are said to be willing to lose him on a free next season rather than losing him on the cheap this window.

“#Pavard: After his talk with CEO Dreesen on Wednesday he’s no longer unsaleable. But he has a high price. Bayern demands more than €40m + add-ons at this stage!

“Inter has to increase their offer now. If no suitable offer comes in, Bayern bosses are considering the possibility of losing him on a free transfer in 2024.”

Pedulla has claimed Inter’s budget will not allow them to match that asking price, leaving the door ajar for United if they can move on their former skipper this window.

