Jurgen Klopp in direct contact with Sofyan Amrabat, midfielder still waiting for Man United



Manchester United have been chasing a defensive midfielder since the transfer window opened but due to budgetary restrictions, no such move has panned out till now.

But post the Wolves performance, Erik ten Hag will surely realise that Casemiro alone cannot handle the opposition counter-attacks especially if Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes are caught high up the pitch time and again.

The Dutch manager’s preference has always been to bring in Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina with the pair sharing a great rapport having worked together during their FC Utrecht days.

However, United have seemingly exhausted their transfer kitty in the process of signing Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana and need to offload players to bring in new ones.

Amrabat is ETH’s top target

The plan was for the Red Devils to offload two midfielders before bidding for the Serie A star but so far, only Fred has secured an exit while both Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek remain at the club.

That has led to a delay in the move with United aiming to drag it till the end of the window in order to get a last-minute discount with Fiorentina holding out for €30 million.

The 26-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the 20-time English league champions but is left frustrated with this entire delay.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Liverpool have been trying to hijack the deal and now as per Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool re-established contact with Fiorentina a couple of days ago, having been rejected by other midfielders.

“In fact, for the last couple of days, the Reds, scalded by Caicedo’s arrival at Chelsea, have re-established contacts with Commisso’s club to get to the Moroccan.

“A clear request from Klopp (who would have spoken directly with the midfielder) which however today clashes with the high demand from Fiorentina: 30 million euros.

“The parties are working to find a solution, Amrabat after some hesitations – related to the preferences of his entourage – now seems convinced to accept the Liverpool court. Even if Manchester United has not left the scene and could forcefully return to the race.”

Liverpool trying to hijack deal

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the Moroccan is still waiting for United despite Liverpool’s entry and most reports tend to suggest that the player will only go to Merseyside if United officially call off their chase.

“Liverpool have made contact on the player side and club side to be informed on the conditions of the deal, but now it’s on them to submit a proposal. So far they haven’t made a bid to Fiorentina or to the player, so let’s see what happens.

“Amrabat has already said yes to Manchester United at the end of June, but after a lot of waiting we’re still waiting for United to submit a bid and for official club-to-club negotiations.”

Hopefully, United understand the gravitas of the situation and do the needful as soon as possible in order to not miss out on such a crucial component of the squad.

