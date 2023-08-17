Manchester United ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in race for Khephren Thuram



Manchester United’s need for another defensive midfielder was clear to see during the Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Casemiro was left all alone while Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes wandered forward and the Brazilian was too slow to stop the countless Wolves counter-attacks.

Erik ten Hag’s preferred choice has always been Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat but that chase has proved cumbersome due to United’s inability to move on midfielders already at the club.

United need a defensive midfielder

Now with Liverpool entering the race, things are set to become even more complicated even though the Moroccan reportedly still wants to come to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are also keeping close tabs on other players on the market and as reported by The Peoples Person, they have recently scouted OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

⚡️FLASH ZONE ⚽️ Khéphren Thuram intéresse de nouveau la direction parisienne après l’échec des pourparlers avec Gabriel Veiga. ▫️Luis Enrique apprécie énormément son profil. ▫️Paris accuse néanmoins du retard sur la piste… la Juventus, MU et Liverpool ont pris de l’avance. pic.twitter.com/Vb2WRmYtOG — SPORTS ZONE (@SportsZone__) August 16, 2023

It is easy to see why Thuram is on the radar of all the top sides across Europe. The 22-year-old had featured in 48 games across all competitions last season, scoring twice and registering an impressive eight assists.

His performances had earned him an international debut with France and a spot in the Ligue 1 team of the season.

His versatility is another huge asset as the Frenchman can play all across the midfield and can even do a job out wide and is valued at €32million as per Transfermarkt with his Nice deal running until 2025.

As per Sports Zone on Twitter, the son of legendary French defender Lilian is a target for Paris Saint-Germain with Luis Enrique a great admirer of his talents.

United ahead of PSG in race for Thuram

PSG have already missed out on Gabriel Veiga and Thuram is seen as the perfect alternative. However, United are ahead in the race.

“Khéphren Thuram is again of interest to the Parisian management after the failure of talks with Gabriel Veiga. Luis Enrique greatly appreciates his profile.

“Paris is nevertheless behind on the track… Juventus, MU and Liverpool have taken the lead.”

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Amadou Onana are also on the list of potential Amrabat alternatives and it will be interesting to see whether United can actually strengthen in that area and if so, who they bring in.