Newcastle used Scott McTominay interest as “smokescreen” to attain their real targets



Newcastle were reportedly never genuinely interested in Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

They falsely used the United midfielder as a negotiating tactic in their efforts to sign their actual targets.

It was thought that alongside West Ham, the Magpies were keen on adding the Scotland international to their ranks.

However, it was the Hammers who cemented their interest by tabling a £30m bid for the Carrington academy graduate, which United swiftly rejected.

The Red Devils are thought to want up to £45m for their player – a figure that has likely put off suitors.

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy mentioned that as uncertainty over McTominay’s future at Old Trafford grows, Newcastle should not be discounted.

However, according to Transfer News’ Jacque Talbot, the Toon had no intention of swooping in for the 26-year-old.

“McTominay was heavily linked to Newcastle, but nothing came of it,” he said.

“It seems, in fact, that Eddie Howe’s side was happy to ratify the Man Utd briefings as a useful smokescreen for their real targets – Sandro Tonali or Nicolo Barella.”

Newcastle signed Tonali for £55m. The Italian scored just six minutes into his Premier League debut in a 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

United are still open to selling McTominay if a suitable proposal is made.

The 20-time English champions would almost certainly need to get rid of either him or Donny van de Beek before sanctioning the acquisition of Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

McTominay played a part in United’s nervy 1-0 win vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers last Monday when he came on from the bench during the latter stages of the clash.

