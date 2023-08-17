“Not wanted”: Erik ten Hag left “frustrated” by Harry Maguire stay after failed West Ham move



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly frustrated by Harry Maguire’s decision to stay at Old Trafford rather than pursue a move to West Ham.

United accepted a £30m bid from West Ham for Maguire after rejecting an initial £20m proposal.

All that was left was for the player to agree personal terms with the Hammers and give his approval for the transfer to be sealed.

However, the 30-year-old’s reluctance to take a pay cut, coupled with his reported demand for a £7m pay-out from United before leaving, made the deal collapse.

Sources close to Maguire informed top journalists that he is happy at United and believes he will get ample opportunities to regain a starting berth under Ten Hag.

The result of the England international’s refusal to exit United is that the club can no longer pursue his replacement, which would likely be in the form of Benjamin Pavard or Jean-Clair Todibo.

Pavard especially seemed advanced as the Red Devils even contacted Bayern Munich to inquire about the World Cup winner’s availability.

French publication L’Équipe explains that Ten Hag guaranteed Pavard a place in the starting XI at the heart of the backline.

The Frenchman is eager to join United but his situation is complicated by Maguire’s reluctance to go elsewhere.

Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot relays that despite suggestions the 20-time English champions were more than happy to keep Maguire as they consider him an important player, the opposite is actually true.

“Maguire is not wanted by Ten Hag,” Talbot says.

“He does not fit the coach’s philosophy, though the latest news reports have U-turned on this, stressing that he is very much in Ten Hag’s plans.”

“Make no mistake, Ten Hag is frustrated by keeping him and not having someone like Kim Min-jae, or even Benjamin Parvard who can operate centrally and on the flank like Luke Shaw.”

