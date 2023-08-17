Rasmus Hojlund pictured in training ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United welcomed two new stars on the opening day of the Premier League season with Andre Onana and Mason Mount making their bows for the club.

However, one new signing the Old Trafford faithful are yet to see in action is the exciting £72 million striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

A back injury has held the young Dane back from Erik ten Hag’s first team since his mega money move from Atalanta but, a United debut might not be too far away.

As reported by Sport Bible, Hojlund has been pictured back in training ahead of United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur, on Saturday.

Additionally, Hojlund himself has teased United fans on a potential imminent introduction with his own social media post containing a “soon” next to a devil emoji.

The striker was in attendance and watched his new side labour to a 1-0 victory against Wolves on Monday, turning in an underwhelming performance in the process.

Hojlund would have no doubt seen where his attributes will improve Ten Hag’s attack, which is crying out for a natural centre forward.

Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford is clearly more comfortable operating from the left flank and Anthony Martial wasn’t given any minutes despite being named as a substitute.

A lot is expected of Hojlund, who will have to settle quickly into life in Manchester given the relentless nature of the Premier League.

This, coupled with United’s lack of options in the centre-forward position, means Hojlund will be thrown in at the deep end, shouldering the load of being United’s main man for the majority of the season.

There is still no confirmed date for the young man’s debut but fans will be buoyed by the recent pictures of their new star who must be chomping at the bit to get going.

It’s expected United will be without Hojlund on their weekend trip to Spurs but it looks as though it won’t be too long before he is pulling on the famous red shirt for the first time.