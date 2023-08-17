Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United prediction: Season’s first marquee fixture



After putting away Wolves in a nervy affair that could have gone the other way as well, Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur away from home on August 19, 5.30 PM BST. Here’s the Tottenham vs Man United prediction as the season’s first “marquee” game for both the teams beckons.

The result of the previous fixture of both these teams was different, but Tottenham will arguably be happier with the performance despite the draw against Brentford.

Ange Postecoglou’s men dominated possession at the Bees’ home and looked good value for a result but ultimately failed to convert chances into goals.

United had the opposite problem. They got surprisingly outplayed by Wolves and could have lost heavily on another day, but ended up scraping a victory courtesy of a Raphael Varane goal.

One would think that a repeat of both teams’ performances in this one would lead to a Tottenham victory.

However, it’s not that simple. Here’s the Tottenham vs Man United prediction as Erik ten Hag will be determined to avoid a repeat of the Wolves performance, but wouldn’t a repeat result-

Tottenham vs Man United prediction

This game could well become an affair of Tottenham’s possession vs United’s threat on the counter. Postecoglou is famous for his hyper-attacking philosophy where he tries to push many players forward in the hopes of creating overloads and increase passing options.

This inevitably leads to spaces in behind, which is a treat for United’s pacy forwards, who struggle when the ball is played into feet.

This is why Alejandro Garnacho might keep his place despite a disastrous display against Wolves, as Jadon Sancho is more of a close-control creator who relies on nifty dribbles and agile feints to create openings instead of raw pace.

The Spurs manager will be aware of that threat which is why United could be faced with the most intense press they’ve faced till now under Ten Hag. Andre Onana becomes supremely important then to cut through the opposition lines.

Expect United to wither an early storm by Spurs as the crowd will be excited for their first home game of the season. From there, Ten Hag’s men could do Spurs on the counter and walk away with a narrow win in a game that will probably be dominated by Postecoglou’s men, probably intentionally from United’s point of view.

Tottenham vs Man United prediction– a 2-1 win for United as Spurs’ tactical setup plays in United’s strengths on the counter.

