Anthony Martial: Manchester United await lucrative Saudi Pro League offer

Anthony Martial’s stay at Manchester United might well come to an end before August is out, with Erik ten Hag willing to let the centre forward leave.

According to 90mins, the Frenchman is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, with Man United said to be “aware” of discussions taking place.

Thus far, only representatives of Martial and those of Saudi Arabian clubs are thought to have been in contact.

Nevertheless, Manchester United are “hopeful” that a “lucrative offer” will present itself in due course.

Getting a fee for Anthony Martial would be no small feat, with the mercurial striker on a heft contract worth around £250,000-a-week.

His injury record certainly does not align with those wages, nor have his performance on the rare occasions in which he does make it onto the pitch.

Such was his promise as a youngster, AS Monaco were confident that the Ballon d-Or clause negotiated as part of his sale to Man United stood a very good chance of being activate.

Looking back on Martial’s time at Old Trafford, it now seems like an incredibly fanciful notion.

It would be difficult to gauge his current value given his aforementioned issues. Transfermarkt estimates that he would be worth around £12.9m, but United would be unlikely to fetch that price even from a Saudi Arabian club.

But simply getting his wages off the books would be a success at this stage. His annual salary of around £13m places a burden on the club’s ability to operate in the transfer market, as it counts towards United’s compliance with UEFA’s Financial Sustainability Regulations.

Any fee, therefore, would look like a bonus, although with the team light on strikers, Ten Hag is sure to push for a replacement should Martial leave the club.

For now, all Manchester United can do is wait to see what offers come in, while keeping an eye out for a more reliable centre forward who could soon be on the move.