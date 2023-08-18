Benjamin Pavard looks Inter Milan bound as Bayern Munich consider €35million bid



If you believe German reports over Italian ones, Inter Milan are a hair’s breadth from signing Man United target Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich.

Earlier today we published an article detailing reports from the main Italian football papers, Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, claiming that Inter Milan have bid €20 million plus €5 million in easily achievable bonuses for the French World Cup winner.

The Italian outlets claim that Bayern are holding out for €30 million plus €5m in bonuses.

This came after German reports had claimed United had had a €30 million bid rejected and that Bayern are holding out for €40 million, despite the 27 year old’s contract having only 10 months left to run.

Now, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims that Inter have made a second bid today, worth “close to €35 million with add-ons included”.

🆕 @Inter has submitted a new offer close to €35m with add-ons included today. ➡️ Bayern bosses still want €40m + add-ons. Negotiations ongoing. Pavard is expected to sit on the bench against @werderbremen tonight – as Mazraoui has started in the final training session… pic.twitter.com/07RqZ7jzFK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 18, 2023

Plettenberg adds that “Bayern bosses still want €40m + add-ons. Negotiations ongoing.”

Who should we believe? The Sky name and the German source would weigh in Plettenberg’s favour but at the same time, it is hard to believe that Inter have that kind of money to spend, even after selling Andre Onana to United.

Reports consistently said that the Onana sale was made because they were desperate to bolster their forward line, not their defence. And having pulled out of their pursuit of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaka, they did sign France international Marcus Thuram, but they have also spent money on Onana’s replacement, Yann Sommer, and two other centre backs, Yann Aurel Bisseck and veteran Francesco Acerbi, yet still look short in terms of attackers.

They have also added Juan Cuadrado, a right wing back, to their ranks.

Nonetheless, arguably Pavard is a more fitting replacement for Milan Skriniar, who has gone to PSG, than the youngster and the veteran signed in his position.

Whichever reports are to be believed, what is common among them all is that United have gone completely silent in terms of their interest in Pavard.

Whether it’s €25 million that needs to be €30 million or €35 million that needs to be €40m, it seems that everyone is agreed that Inter are within €5 million of landing a world class defender who was desperately keen to join United, and who United desperately need.

Meanwhile, Pavard has been named on the bench for Bayern this evening, suggesting that the German club is already planning for life without him.