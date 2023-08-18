Eric Bailly’s chances of earning a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia still alive



Manchester United have so far signed three players to address key vacancies in the squad but manager Erik ten Hag is eager to strengthen further.

The signings of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and especially Rasmus Hojlund have ended up exhausting United’s limited transfer kitty. In order for further additions to happen, United need to raise capital through players.

However, offloading players has proven to be a much more difficult task with Fred and Anthony Elanga the only major first-team sales so far while a few academy stars have also departed.

United have struggled to move on players

United have already seen deals for Harry Maguire, Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek and now Eric Bailly fall through in the last month.

However, there is still a chance that the Ivorian earns a move away this summer if 90min are to be believed.

The Peoples Person had already reported that the centre-back’s proposed move to both Besiktas and Al-Nassr have stalled but there is still a chance that another Saudi Arabian club enter the scene soon.

“Eric Bailly‘s potential departure has also hit an impasse with potential exit routes blocked, though it is understood a move to a Saudi Pro League club is still not completely off the table.

“Bailly’s potential route to Al Nassr hit a snag this week with the club instead acting on interest in Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, though there may still be other options for the Ivorian in that league.”

Eric Bailly could still earn a move to Saudi Arabia

It has proven to be incredibly difficult to move on the former Villarreal man with Marseille choosing not to trigger the buy option on his loan contract due to his poor injury and defensive record.

The defender’s pay-off ask was swiftly shot down by United and that resulted in a move to Besiktas collapsing at the last moment.

Real Betis were also said to be interested at one point and United have always been willing to take a huge hit on their initial investment but the La Liga side moved on to other targets.

Bailly was termed a must-sell by Ten Hag and he was not included in the pre-season squad and the player has been training on his own at Carrington.