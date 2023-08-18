Erik ten Hag emphasises his belief in Manchester United’s youth



Erik ten Hag has reiterated his belief in Manchester United’s young players, describing how some of them are “not far away” from the senior team.

Ten Hag has always placed a great emphasis on the youth system at his club, with the Ajax academy forming the foundation of the Dutch side. The Dutchman presided over a talented group of youth products in his electric 2019 side who took the Champions League by storm.

If you are good enough, you are old enough: a mantra that served him well in Amsterdam and one he is seeking to re-establish in Manchester.

Expectations of United’s academy have “gone up another level” since Ten Hag’s appointment, with attempts made to implement a greater level of congruency in the approach at the senior level right down to the youth team. The Dutchman’s attention to detail is so focused he demanded an explanation of a recent defeat for a United youth team against a weaker team.

Another example of this is the change of the venue for the U-21s team first home game of the season.

Normally playing their home games at Leigh Sports Village, the U-21 squad will be able to utilise the Theatre of Dreams tonight for their match against bitter rivals Leeds.

Ten Hag is a fan of this choice, as it endows these youngsters with an experience that will serve them well in the senior team.

“…for the players, it is very important because they already have then the experience of playing at Old Trafford. That ambience that will help them for the moment they line up in the first team.”

And Ten Hag is keen to stress these U-21 stars are on the cusp of senior football at any given moment:

“They are playing in the U21s, but they are not far away and on short notice they can line up in the first team.”

Tickets are priced at £5 for an adult and just £1 for fans under 16, with the game broadcast on MUTV. This accessible price range is designed to ensure as full as a stadium as possible for an U-21 fixture; something Ten Hag believes is important as it creates a greater relationship between fans and players they may not otherwise see.

“I think it is great for the fans to see our players who are not yet in front of them,” Ten Hag told MUTV. ”

The local derby component of the game only adds to the excitement and experience: “[It] is a rivalry. It is a great game. The players love to play it and for the fans, it is really exciting to watch,” Ten Hag contends.

It is clear Ten Hag sees every player at Old Trafford as his player, not just those in the senior team. This belief and commitment to young talent is a staple of United’s history and will only prove encouraging to players and fans alike.

