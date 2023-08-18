Erik ten Hag confirms Lisandro Martinez is fit for Tottenham Hotspur game



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez has recovered from the tendon injury that forced him off in United’s season opener against Wolves on Monday.

Asked about the centre back’s availability at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Spurs (via mutv), the boss said ““He was just training [recorded on Thursday], so I think so [he’ll be fit]. Yeah.”

The boss also confirmed that United are in talks with Jonny Evans over a contract of at least a year. As reported here this week, Evans has already been given a squad number.

“We are in talks and when we have news, we will bring that as always,” he said. He also confirmed Harry Maguire’s situation does not affect the decision, that as things stand, he is not under any contract and that he wants him to stay, “otherwise we would not be talking.”

Commenting on United’s lacklustre performance against Wolves, Ten Hag commented:

“Every start to the season is difficult, we know that, we are really aware of it, so the performance [on Monday] was not what we hoped but we won, we showed personality and character and that is one of the things we had to step up according to last season.”

Ten Hag was keen to dispel concerns that the furore over the possible return to the squad of Mason Greenwood would be a distraction.

“We focus on the team performance. It is about the players who are available so we focus on Tottenham,” he said.

On the subject of Harry Maguire, who has rejected the opportunity to leave the club and join West Ham, Ten Hag said:

“The process, that’s what I don’t know.

“Harry is a player for us, I am happy he is here, we need a good squad, we have four good centre-halves – including Luke Shaw we have five – and we need it because we are going to play 50-60 games this season, all the players are internationals, so we have a lot of load.

“I’m very happy that Harry Maguire is here. He has to fight for his place, like everyone else in the team. We are building a team with double positions, we need it.

“I know what I expect from a centre half. He can do it, but he has to show it, he has to have character.”

Another question fielded was in regard to whether there will be any new signings in this transfer window, something he does not rule out.

“All the positions are covered but, of course, we are Man United and we are always looking for improvement. When there is the opportunity, we will strike also in the last two weeks,” Ten Hag promised.

He also did not confirm that sales would have to be made in order to bring players in.

The manager also had a word for his compatriot Sarina Wiegman ahead of Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

“Firstly, it is great that a Dutch manager is doing a great job for England, so I am very proud of her, coming from the Dutch school,” he said.

“I really cross my fingers and hope they return with the World Cup.”