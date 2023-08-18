Facundo Pellistri’s agents lining up a Premier League move for the winger



The end of the summer transfer window is fast approaching and the futures of several young stars need to be decided. While a few may yet stay and earn minutes, most will either be moved on temporarily or on a permanent basis.

Manager Erik ten Hag is not afraid to cut loose young emerging talents if he feels they cannot improve the team in the short term.

The likes of Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal, and Matej Kovar have already been sold while there are rumours circling around the sale of Alvaro Fernandez as well.

Pellistri impressed ETH but move away seems likely

One player who was seemingly on his way out but impressed the manager was Facundo Pellistri, who made his much-awaited debut last season and went on to make 10 appearances in total.

He impressed during pre-season including scoring the winner against Athletic Bilbao while he also came on as a substitute in the game against Wolves.

🔴 Facundo Pellistri podría dejar el #ManchesterUnited en los próximos días, pero su futuro seguiría en la #PremiereLeague. Lo trabaja su representante #Lasalvia junto a #StellarGroup y el propio #United. @VQV_Futbol pic.twitter.com/t5iA7xqKSH — Fabián Bertolini (@F_Bertolini) August 18, 2023

There is an obvious backup gap on the right wing and apart from Antony, there are no clear-cut options on the right wing. Amad Diallo is currently injured and Jadon Sancho is being trialed as a false nine.

But there are doubts as to how much game-time the Uruguayan World Cup star will get once everyone is available. Ten Hag reportedly wants the Uruguayan to hone his skills elsewhere.

Quite a few teams have been linked with the Uruguay international including a permanent bid from Bologna but it was reported that the United manager would prefer the young winger to move to the Netherlands and ply his trade for FC Twente.

Now as per a report from Uruguay’s VQV Futbol reporter Fabián Bertolini, there is a chance that the 21-year-old earns himself a move to a Premier League side.

“Facundo Pellistri could leave Manchester United in the next few days, but his future would continue in the Premier League.

PL move being worked on

“This is being worked on by his representative Lasalvia together with Stellar Group and his own club United,” he tweeted.

While the name of the team and the nature of the deal have not been mentioned, ideally a loan move within the top-flight would make the most sense and it would allow the speedy winger to hone his skills in the most high-pressure environment and come back ready for United.

As per LR Uruguay, Wolves, Bournemouth, Luton and Burnley have all registered their interest.

The Peoples Person had reported that Uruguayan agent Edgardo Lasalvia would be managing the career of Pellistri in conjunction with ICM Stellar Sports.

Pellistri’s United deal ends in 2025 and there were talks of agreeing a new deal before finalising his next move. It will be interesting to see what call the Red Devils take.

